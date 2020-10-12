Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict does not require China to take sides

Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to a new ceasefire beginning at midnight Sunday local time. This comes hours after shelling killed 13 people and wounded more..

The fresh ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh comes after a truce agreed last weekend failed to hold.

Civilians killed in Ganja as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalates Armenia rejects claims it was behind the attack that prompted Azerbaijan president to vow ‘revenge’.

Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other Saturday of new attacks, further indications that violence has escalated in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region in..

