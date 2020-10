IPL 2020: Priyam Garg's fielding sends Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana back in quick succession Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) young talent Priyam Garg has made sure to help dismiss two set batsmen - Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana - in the ongoing clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). 👓 View full article

