Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League: Live streaming, TOT v WHU Dream11, time & where to watch on TV

Mourinho admits Son Heung-Min 'big doubt' for Man United clash Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has not ruled Son Heung-Min out of Sunday’s gamewith Manchester United, but the forward will miss Thursday's Europa League tiewith Maccabi Haifa.

Man United v Tottenham: Premier League match preview An in-depth look at Manchester United's Premier League match againstTottenham. Mourinho returns to Old Trafford off the back of a gruellingschedule, playing four games in one week.

Premier League round-up: Man United and Liverpool suffer humiliating losses A look back at the highlights from a memorable weekend of Premier Leaguefootball, with Liverpool and Manchester United both on the end of humiliatingdefeats.

Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v West Ham Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to end West Ham United’s winning run with a resounding 3-0 victory over the east London side at the Tottenham...

The Sport Review 8 hours ago Also reported by • BBC Local News



Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: We predict Spurs manager Jose Mourinho's starting XI for Sunday's London derby against West Ham United in the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: We predict Spurs manager Jose Mourinho’s starting XI for Sunday’s London derby against West Ham United. After losing their...

Shoot 2 hours ago