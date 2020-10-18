Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs RR IPL 2020
Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on October 19 with the knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their slim play-off hopes. Both CSK and RR have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..