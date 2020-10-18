Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs RR IPL 2020

DNA Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
CSK vs RR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Head to Head
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020: RR Vs CSK: AS THE TWO TEAMS LOCK HORNS, WHO WILL WIN THE MATCH TODAY? | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: RR Vs CSK: AS THE TWO TEAMS LOCK HORNS, WHO WILL WIN THE MATCH TODAY? | Oneindia News 04:18

 Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on October 19 with the knowledge that any more slip-up could dash their slim play-off hopes. Both CSK and RR have failed to live up to the expectations so far and are placed sixth and seventh on the points...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling [Video]

CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling

After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR [Video]

'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith [Video]

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:17Published

Related news from verified sources

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals best XI - CSK vs RR LIVE at 7:30 PM

 CSK vs RR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai...
DNA

CSK vs RR: Have you selected Dhoni or Smith as Captain or Vice Captain in Dream11 Team? All you need to know

 CSK vs RR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Chennai...
DNA

IPL 2020 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns in the 37th match of IPL-2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (October 19).
DNA


Tweets about this