Commons installs plexiglass to protect pages as MPs accused of ignoring physical distancing rules Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The House of Commons is installing new plexiglass barriers by Monday because pages are reporting that MPs have been flouting pandemic public health rules, CBC News has learned. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this