Right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar wins in northern Cyprus

BBC News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Ersin Tatar, who is pro-Turkey and wants Cyprus to be two separate states, was elected president.
Ersin Tatar Ersin Tatar

Cyprus Cyprus Island country in the Eastern Mediterranean

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

