US election 2020 polls: Who is ahead - Trump or Biden?

BBC News Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
An in-depth look at the polls and what they can and can’t tell us about who will win the White House.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to nine points

US election polls: Trump cuts Biden's poll lead to nine points 00:37

 A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Pelosi "optimistic" about relief deal with White House, but Senate GOP remains resistant

 House speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "optimstic" about the prospect of a coronavirus relief deal with the White House, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
CBS News

Fact check: Senate Republicans moving to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee but blocked Obama's

 A claim addressing the double standard for consideration of the two presidents' Supreme Court nominees was correct on substance, off on timing.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden will be muted during parts of Thursday’s debate.

 The debate commission plans to mute President Trump and Joe Biden during portions of the final debate.
NYTimes.com

Elliott Broidy Pleads Guilty in Foreign Lobbying Case

 A former fund-raiser for President Trump admitted to a role in a covert campaign to influence the administration on behalf of Chinese and Malaysian interests.
NYTimes.com

U.S. Government and Tech Firms Push Back on Russia (and Trump)

 The goal is to disrupt Russia’s well-honed information-warfare systems, whether they are poised to hack election systems or influence the minds of voters.
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden reportedly vetting Republicans for Cabinet positions

 Politico reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden's transition team is vetting several Republican candidates for potential seats in his Cabinet. Bill Scher, a..
CBS News

'Friendship, empathy, kindness, and compassion': Biden leans into Mr. Rogers comparison

 Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, video chatted with Fred Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers, last month in their hometown of Latrobe, Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com

Bjorn Lomborg: Joe Biden's $2 trillion climate plan could fix it

 OPINION Promising to spend US$2 trillion on climate over the next four years, US presidential candidate Joe Biden is taking a path similar to that of politicians..
New Zealand Herald

Trump tied or trailing in battleground states he won in 2016

 After a narrow victory in Pennsylvania in 2016, President Trump is now playing catch up to Joe Biden, trailing there and also down, or tied, in every major..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Watergate Led to Reforms. Now, Would-Be Reformers Believe, So Will Trump.

 Among the possibilities are proposals developed by a Justice Department official from the Bush administration and a White House counsel under President Barack..
NYTimes.com

Race to the White House: In debate countdown, Trump holds rally, Biden does prep

 President Donald Trump shunned formal debate practice on Tuesday and was heading instead for another of his big rallies, two days ahead of the final presidential..
New Zealand Herald
Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself [Video]

Time's Up? Walking Out On '60 Minutes' Interview, Trump Leaves Pence To Fend For Himself

US President Donald Trump walked out in the middle of his scheduled interview with CBS News' '60 Minutes' on Tuesday. CNN reports that not only did Trump fail to complete his interview, he also didn't return for an appearance he was supposed to tape with Vice President Mike Pence. Trump sat down at the White House with host Lesley Stahl for about 45 minutes, then abruptly ended the interview. Sources say he told the network he believed they had enough material to use.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Race for the White House: How Trump ploughed through $1.5 billion, losing cash advantage

 United States President Donald Trump's sprawling political operation has raised well over US$1 billion ($1.5b) since he took the White House in 2017 — and set..
New Zealand Herald
GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority [Video]

GOP running short on time to defend Senate majority

Republicans are running short on time, money and options to stop Democrats from winning a majority of seats in the U.S. Senate, in an election that is now only two weeks away. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Parts of Florida seeing 'blue bump' of senior support as health care tops priorities [Video]

Parts of Florida seeing 'blue bump' of senior support as health care tops priorities

Health care is a major issue for Floridians this election, and it's likely no secret why. The Sunshine State has one of the oldest populations in the nation. But while older voters tend to skew right,..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:00Published
The fight for the White House will be a battle likely fought at the ballot box and in the courtroom [Video]

The fight for the White House will be a battle likely fought at the ballot box and in the courtroom

The fight for the White House will be a battle likely fought at the ballot box and in the courtroom

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:27Published
Taking The Pulse Of NH Voters 2 Weeks Before Presidential Election [Video]

Taking The Pulse Of NH Voters 2 Weeks Before Presidential Election

Joe Biden may be leading in the polls, but experts say New Hampshire is up for grabs. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:49Published

NIH chief: Trump has not met with White House COVID-19 task force in 'quite some time'

 President Trump has not met with the White House coronavirus task force in "quite some time," the head of the National Institutes of...
Upworthy Also reported by •Denver PostUSATODAY.com

White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirus

 The White House doctor said President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested...
Mid-Day

Trump tests negative to COVID-19 on consecutive days: White House doctor

 US President Donald Trump's White House doctor says Trump has tested negative for COVID-19 on consecutive days using a newer rapid test from Abbott laboratories.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldWorldNewsUSATODAY.com

