Kirstie Alley responds to 'nasty people' criticizing her decision to vote again for Donald Trump

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Actress Kirstie Alley is standing up for her decision to vote for President Donald Trump. The "Cheers" actress faced "nasty" backlash online.
Kirstie Alley Tweets Exactly Why She's Still A Trump Supporter

Kirstie Alley Tweets Exactly Why She's Still A Trump Supporter

 'Look Who's Talking' actress Kirstie Alley is standing by her man--politically, at least. Business Insider reports Alley has endorsed President Trump for a second term, saying on Twitter she supports him because 'he's not a politician.' According to Business Insider, she recently called Democratic...

Kirstie Alley Kirstie Alley American actress and spokesmodel


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump speaks in Nevada on his current political strategy: Attacking Joe Biden

 Trailing in a string of national and state polls, the president spends much of his time these days making vicious attacks on opponent Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories Oct. 18 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, Oct. 18th: Here are the top stories for Sunday, Oct. 18th: Trump, Biden go on offense in states they're trying to flip;..
USATODAY.com

US election: What Donald Trump will do if he loses - Steve Bannon's surprise prediction

 US President Donald Trump will run again in 2024 if he loses next month's election, a close former aide says.Steve Bannon, former chief strategist who left the..
New Zealand Herald

Trump Touches Down for Orange County Fundraiser, Maskless Fandom Ensues

 President Trump is in sunny California to raise some much-needed cash as he falls behind in the polls and in the money dept ... thus the trek to raise cash. DT..
TMZ.com

Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate [Video]

Concerns grow over stimulus stalemate

People in Massachusetts and around the country are disheartened about President Donald Trump’s decision to table talks about another COVID-19 stimulus package until after the presidential election..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:43Published
Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital [Video]

Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital

Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:33Published
US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault' [Video]

US Presidential Debate: Biden targets Trump on COVID-19 response, Prez calls it 'China's fault'

US President Donald Trump has defended his response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a China's fault adding that he had received praise from governors for doing a "phenomenal job." During the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:11Published

The Religious Supporters And Opponents Of Donald Trump – OpEd

The Religious Supporters And Opponents Of Donald Trump – OpEd A whopping 83% of Ultra-Orthodox Jews said they will vote for Donald Trump, compared to just 13% who said they'd support Joe Biden. This puts Ultra-Orthodox Jews...
Eurasia Review

Trump wanted John McCain to apologize to him after the 2016 election, longtime aide says ...

Trump wanted John McCain to apologize to him after the 2016 election, longtime aide says ... Sen. John McCain, then Republican presidential candidate, walks past advisor Mark Salter, right, on his campaign bus in Greensboro, North Carolina, May 6, 2008....
WorldNews

Domald Trump slams Joe Biden, says 'he works for China'

 US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said that his Democratic Party counterpart works for China adding that no administration -- other than his --...
Mid-Day Also reported by •WorldNews

