Literary festival curator accuses UAE tolerance minister of sexual assault

Quinton de Kock shines as MI defeats KKR by 8 wickets



With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock's not out 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent target of 149 runs. Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said, "I think, we didn't plan too much before as we know what our strengths are, it's just the matter of keep doing what you have been doing. Obviously, our team has a lot of experience." Over team's preparation for playoffs, Quinton de Kock said, "No there is no preparation of the playoffs yet; we are taking every game as it comes. Whatever happens, we are going to keep it simple. It's not controllable all we can do is play the best cricket."

