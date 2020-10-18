Literary festival curator accuses UAE tolerance minister of sexual assault
Sunday, 18 October 2020 () One of the UK’s leading literary festivals has announced it will not be going back to Abu Dhabi after one of the event’s curators claimed she was sexually assaulted by the United Arab Emirates’ tolerance minister. Caitlin McNamara claimed a member of Abu Dhabi’s ruling family, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, sexually assaulted her in a remote island villa...
Mumbai Indians is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on October 16 in the 32nd match of IPL 2020. Mumbai Indians team players left their hotel from the UAE city to reach Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Team has won five of their seven matches so far in the 13th edition of IPL. Whereas, KKR is on 4th spot after having won four of the seven matches the team has played so far.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling super over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18. While addressing the press conference, KKR's Pat Cummins praised Lockie Ferguson's performance. "It was pretty easy decision to pick Lockie, he did absolutely beautiful. He was unbelievable today," praised KKR's Pat Cummins. He further added, "I am so happy for him. He has been working so hard. He was unbelievable on the pressure as well." Ferguson clinched 3 wickets for just 15 runs and two wickets in the super over.
With 19 balls remaining, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 8 wickets on October 16 in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock's not out 78 runs and MI bowlers guided the team to chase down a decent target of 149 runs. Mumbai Indians overpowered Kolkata Knight Riders to clinch their sixth win of the eight matches. Man of the match for MI, Quinton de Kock said, "I think, we didn't plan too much before as we know what our strengths are, it's just the matter of keep doing what you have been doing. Obviously, our team has a lot of experience." Over team's preparation for playoffs, Quinton de Kock said, "No there is no preparation of the playoffs yet; we are taking every game as it comes. Whatever happens, we are going to keep it simple. It's not controllable all we can do is play the best cricket."