Verry Elleegant gets half kilo Melbourne Cup penalty Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Caulfield Cup winner Verry Elleegant has been handed a half kilo penalty for the Melbourne Cup, making it likely that she will line up on the first Tuesday in November to try to become the first since Ethereal in 2001 to land the double. 👓 View full article

