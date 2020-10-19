Trump, Biden Campaign in Swing States They are Trying to Flip
Monday, 19 October 2020 (
28 minutes ago) Trump began his day in Nevada, making a visit to church before a fundraiser and an evening rally in Carson City
The president and his Democratic challenger started the day in church in Las Vegas and Delaware, respectively. Biden then went to North Carolina, while Trump visited Nevada. CBS2's Tom Hanson reports
Trump, Biden Hit Campaign Trail Hard 01:44
