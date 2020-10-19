|
Los Angeles Dodgers to face Tampa Bay Rays in World Series
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Atlanta 4-3 in Game 7 of NLCS and will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.
