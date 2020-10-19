Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles Dodgers to face Tampa Bay Rays in World Series

CBC.ca Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Atlanta 4-3 in Game 7 of NLCS and will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Dodgers advance to the World Series for third time in four years

Dodgers advance to the World Series for third time in four years 01:17

 SportsPulse: The Dodgers are headed back to the World Series for the third time in four years. Bob Nightengale explains why this may finally be the team that reaches the mountain top.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Angelenos Celebrate Dodgers Heading To World Series [Video]

Angelenos Celebrate Dodgers Heading To World Series

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers were confident about the Boys in Blue and the team did the city proud after advancing to the World Series on Sunday night, marking a huge postseason comeback. Jeff..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:40Published
Rays are heading to the World Series [Video]

Rays are heading to the World Series

Sports Pulse: The. Rays are going to the World Series for the first time since 2008

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:23Published
Rays look to advance to World Series [Video]

Rays look to advance to World Series

Rays look to advance to World Series

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 win

Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 win In a back-and-forth battle in Game 7 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged victorious, 4-3, thanks to Cody Bellinger's seventh inning solo home run. They...
FOX Sports

Cody Bellinger's no-doubter completes Dodgers' NLCS comeback over Atlanta

 The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Atlanta 4-3 in Game 7 of NLCS and will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.
CBC.ca

What To Expect From Major League Baseball Playoffs

 Four teams are left in the Major League Baseball playoffs. The Atlanta Braves lead the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-0, and the Tampa Bay Rays could sweep the Houston...
NPR


Tweets about this