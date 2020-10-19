Global  
 

Dodgers beat Braves in Game 7 thriller to complete comeback, reach World Series

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Cody Bellinger hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Dodgers held on to win the NL after falling behind 3-1 in the series.
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Dodgers advance to the World Series for third time in four years

Dodgers advance to the World Series for third time in four years 01:17

 SportsPulse: The Dodgers are headed back to the World Series for the third time in four years. Bob Nightengale explains why this may finally be the team that reaches the mountain top.

Dodgers beat Braves to make World Series again

 The Los Angeles Dodgers overturn a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Atlanta Braves and reach the World Series, where they will face the Tampa Bay Rays.
BBC News

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger dislocated his shoulder celebrating Game 7 home run

 The 2019 NL MVP hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 and promptly dislocated his shoulder celebrating with a teammate.
USATODAY.com

Braves cost themselves a huge inning with Game 7 baserunning blunder vs. Dodgers

 The Braves were threatening a big fourth inning with runners on second and third and nobody out in Sunday's NLCS Game 7 against the Dodgers.
USATODAY.com

NLCS Game 7 predictions: Will Dodgers complete the comeback vs. Braves?

 The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet in NLCS Game 7 on Sunday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
USATODAY.com

Mookie Betts makes another stunning catch to rob Freddie Freeman in Game 7

 Mookie Betts reminded us why he's won four Gold Glove awards, robbing Freddie Freeman in Game 7 of the NLCS.
USATODAY.com

In a must-win game, Dodgers win again to force Game 7 against Braves in NLCS

 In a must-win game, Mookie Betts makes an incredible catch in the Dodgers 3-1 win Game 6 of the NLCS over the Braves. Game 7 is Sunday.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Rays one of six MLB franchises who've never won a World Series

 The Tampa Bay Rays are four wins away from claiming their first World Series title; which other teams have yet to get that elusive championship ring?
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Rays beat Houston Astros to reach World Series for second time

 The Tampa Bay Rays reach the World Series for only the second time with a 4-2 game-seven win over the Houston Astros.
BBC News

Rays stave off Astros in Game 7 to advance to World Series for second time in franchise history

 The Rays hold on to win Game 7 over the Astros to advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.
USATODAY.com

Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1 [Video]

Fans Gather At Dodger Stadium Drive-In To Watch Game 1 Of NLCS; Braves Beat Dodgers 5-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers hosted a drive-in viewing party for the National League Championship Series, which began Monday evening against the Atlanta Braves in Arlington, Texas. Brittney Hopper reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:29Published
Who faces more 'World Series or bust' pressure: Yankees or Dodgers? [Video]

Who faces more 'World Series or bust' pressure: Yankees or Dodgers?

SportsPulse: Coming into the season, shortened or not, both the Yankees and Dodgers had 'World Series or bust' labels. Our MLB writers debate which team faces more pressure to win it all this season.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 02:06Published

Hunter Renfroe on Rays taking 3-0 series lead over Astros, being 1 win away from World Series

Hunter Renfroe on Rays taking 3-0 series lead over Astros, being 1 win away from World Series Hunter Renfroe talks after the Tampa Bay Rays' 5-2 win to take a 3-0 series lead over the Astros about the defensive plays, being a game away from the World...
FOX Sports

Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 win

Dodgers outlast Braves, 4-3, punch ticket to World Series with classic NLCS Game 7 win In a back-and-forth battle in Game 7 of the NLCS, the Los Angeles Dodgers emerged victorious, 4-3, thanks to Cody Bellinger's seventh inning solo home run. They...
FOX Sports Also reported by •CBC.ca

Dodgers Rally to Win N.L.C.S. and Reach 3rd World Series in 4 Years

 Los Angeles, once down by three games to one in the series, fell behind in Game 7 but came back to earn a return trip to the World Series.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •FOX SportsCBC.ca

