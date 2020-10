IPL 2020: Fans can't get enough of yorker-battle between Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami in Super Over Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

From Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul's fifty to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's Super Over to even KL Rahul's run-out and Mayank Agarwal's match-winning save on the boundary, the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) saw it all. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kieron Pollard appreciates Bumrah's bowling, calls him world class cricketer



Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:47 Published 8 hours ago

Tweets about this