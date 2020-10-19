Global  
 

Trump, Modi relationship incredible, says Donald Trump Jr

Monday, 19 October 2020
Trump, Modi relationship incredible, says Donald Trump JrBy Reena Bhardwaj New York [US], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have an "incredible" relationship, said the US President's son Donald Trump Jr, adding that the two leaders understand that India and America are together in a "big fight against socialism and communism" spreading all over the world. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event in Long Island, New York on Sunday, Trump Jr. reminisced Donald Trump's February visit...
News video: Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

Trump mocks Biden for listening to science 01:19

 US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, onthe latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidentialelection. The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow,cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press. The...

Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr [Video]

Relationship of President Trump, PM Modi incredible, will benefit both countries: Donald Trump Jr

Speaking to ANI, US President Donald Trump's son on October 19 (local time) said that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bonding will benefit both the countries going into the future. "I think the relationship of my father President Donald Trump and PM Modi is incredible...It has been an honour to watch and I love that they have a great and powerful relationship that will benefit both of our countries going into the future."

Could Donald Trump Jr follow in his father's footsteps and be US president?

 Donald Trump Jr's stump speech in Orlando appeared to be in trouble just minutes after he took to the stage during a bus tour with a cage fighter dubbed..
Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching [Video]

Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching

Facebook on Wednesday banned calls for poll watching that use "militarized language," as it tightened a slew of restrictions ahead of U.S. elections next month amid mounting alarm that unfounded claims online could result in violence. Libby Hogan reports.

Bihar polls: PM Modi's lookalike files nomination, aspires to become CM [Video]

Bihar polls: PM Modi's lookalike files nomination, aspires to become CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lookalike Abhinanandan Pathak is all set to take the plunge into politics. Pathak will contest Bihar Assembly elections on a Vanchit Samaj Party ticket from Hathua constituency in in Gopalganj district. The 53-year-old, who aspires to become the Bihar chief minister, has filed his nomination. "Have filed nomination from Hathua constituency on a Vanchit Samaj Party ticket. After winning the polls, I will try to become Bihar CM with people's blessing," he said. Pathak is contesting against Bihar's social welfare minister Ramsevak Singh. Four-time MLA Singh will be eying his fifth victory in the state assembly polls. Bihar elections will be conducted in three phases starting October 28. Results of the state assembly polls will be declared on November 10.

Today in History for October 19th

 Highlights of this day in history: British surrender at Yorktown decides American Revolution; Stock market crash hits Wall Street in late 1980s; Napoleon's..
US governors send questions to federal gov’t about COVID-19 vaccination plan

 New York, Oct 19 : The National Governors Association (NGA) sent a list of questions to the Trump Administration seeking clarification on how the federal..
On a pedestal: A tribute to monumental women

 At a time when many statues of controversial historical figures are coming down, some lofty women are going up. In New York City's Central Park, a monument has..
A tribute to monumental women

 In New York City's Central Park, a statue has been unveiled honoring women's suffrage pioneers Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton
Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC, assures NS Tomar [Video]

Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC, assures NS Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar spoke to ANI clarifying the apprehensions around new agriculture reforms. While speaking to ANI Editor, Smita Prakash, NS Tomar assured freedom to farmers from shackles of APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee). He further said, "Farm Bills will free farmers from shackles of APMC and will give them price guarantee at time of sowing. I'd like to tell famers, let these be implemented, it'll definitely bring a change in your lives." "APMC mandis will be free from tax. Farmers will have the freedom to choose where they want to sell," he added.

'COVID cases expected to rise with resumption of metro rail,' warn doctors [Video]

'COVID cases expected to rise with resumption of metro rail,' warn doctors

Doctors of super specialty hospitals in Delhi spoke to Asian News International (ANI) on the coronavirus spread in India. Senior doctors from Max and Medanta hospitals asserted that COVID spread is on rise and with the opening of metro, cases are expected to surge. Director of Department of Cardiology, Max Hospital, Dr Manoj Kumar said, "25 lakh people use metro daily, so a crowd will definitely be there. We can expect a surge of cases following the reopening." Max doctor also questioned the reliability of Rapid Antigen Testing. He said, "The problem is we are keeping a careless attitude, 2/3 of the testing is from Rapid Antigen which is not reliable." Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Parakh, Chairman, Peripheral Vascular and Endovascular Sciences, Medanta also commented on the opening of metro rail services. "We need to be extremely careful as metro will start its services. It is our responsibility as well, we need to obey the norms of social distancing. There is no doubt in my mind, once the metro starts the numbers will skyrocket," said Dr Rajiv Parakh.

Dozens test positive for COVID-19 after Sweet 16 party in New York

 A Sweet 16 party on Long Island is now considered a super-spreader event as it’s being blamed for dozens of positive coronavirus cases. CBS New York reports at..
Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford Dead at 91 [Video]

Yankees Hall of Famer Whitey Ford Dead at 91

According to the Associated Press, Ford died on Thursday night at his home in Long Island.

In Conversation: Jon Bon Jovi

 The pandemic upended plans for a tour this year, but Jon Bon Jovi has doubled-down on 2020, writing songs that speak to the state of our union today, and..
