Trump, Modi relationship incredible, says Donald Trump Jr
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
By Reena Bhardwaj New York [US], October 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have an "incredible" relationship, said the US President's son Donald Trump Jr, adding that the two leaders understand that India and America are together in a "big fight against socialism and communism" spreading all over the world. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of an event in Long Island, New York on Sunday, Trump Jr. reminisced Donald Trump's February visit...
