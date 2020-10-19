Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdownPARIS: Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease their strict lockdowns. European nations have ratcheted up restrictions on daily life to tackle soaring infections, with a 44 percent increase in cases this week. Nighttime curfews on millions came into force in France this weekend and Switzerland required all its citizens to wear masks in indoor public places. But Israel has managed to flatten its outbreak through draconian measures including a ban on travelling more than a kilometre from home. The government lifted that restriction on Sunday and reopened kindergartens, beaches...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Israeli Arms Trade, The Lobby and the Meaning of Chosenness

 "America is willing to sacrifice its young soldiers and national interests and even its economy for Israel," Gilad Atzmon, who was born in a Jewish family in..
WorldNews

Manslaughter Charge Urged for Israeli Officer in Killing of Autistic Palestinian

 Palestinians assail the failure to recommend a murder charge in the case, which has become a cause célèbre in the fight against police brutality.
NYTimes.com

Cocaine worth $500m found hidden in charcoal shipment

 Police in Paraguay discovered the record haul of the drug in a container destined for Israel.
BBC News

Leader: Muslim nations never to accept ‘humiliation of compromising’ with Israel

 Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has once again blasted recent normalization deals between a few Arab states and Israel, saying..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories October 20 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 20th: DOJ sues Google on antitrust concerns; Turkish troops withdraw from Syria; Pope Francis conducts mass in mask; Israel..
USATODAY.com

Paris Paris Capital of France

France teacher killing: President Macron leads memorial in Paris [Video]

France teacher killing: President Macron leads memorial in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron hails murdered teacher as a 'quiet hero' for defending country's secular values.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

France teacher attack: Macron leads vigil for beheaded teacher

 The French President described Samuel Paty as a "quiet hero" at a memorial in Paris.
BBC News

France ramps up anti-extremism campaign in wake of beheading

 French President Emmanuel Macron wearing a face mask delivers a speech at the end of a visit about the fight against separatism at the Seine-Saint-Denis..
WorldNews

'He can be world class' - Rashford upstages Mbappe in Paris again

 For the second time in less than two years Marcus Rashford steals the headlines in Paris. How good can he be?
BBC News

Late Rashford goal earns Man Utd win at PSG

 Marcus Rashford scores a late winner again as Manchester United start their Champions League campaign with a huge win in Paris.
BBC News

Switzerland Switzerland Federal republic in Central Europe

Hotel Bitcoin ATMs on the Rise With Addition of Swiss Hotel Dolder Grand

 The number of hotels with a bitcoin ATM on-site is growing in Switzerland. The latest announcement came from The Dolder Grand, a luxury hotel and spa in Zurich,..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Swiss yodellers blamed for worst Covid supercluster in Europe

 To the Swiss, it is a source of huge national pride, an age-old practice in which singers take a deep breath and belt out warbling tunes across the..
New Zealand Herald

Switzerland Imposes Sanctions Against Russian Entities Over Crimean Bridge Construction

 ZURICH (Sputnik) - Switzerland has adopted sanctions against Russian individuals and companies involved in the construction of the bridge over the Kerch Strait..
WorldNews

U.S. Brings ‘Largest Ever Tax Charge’ Against Tech Executive

 Federal prosecutors said Robert T. Brockman had used a web of entities based in Bermuda and Nevis, as well as secret bank accounts in Bermuda and Switzerland, to..
NYTimes.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Siberian gold deposit has world’s largest reserves, says Russian producer

 Polyus PJSC, Russia’s largest gold producer, says its untapped Sukhoi Log deposit has 40 million ounces of proven reserves.
News24

The Latest: India issues virus warning ahead of state polls

 NEW DELHI — Indian authorities are worried elections in the third-largest state and a religious congregation could spread the coronavirus. India added fewer...
SeattlePI.com

In Argentina, a Jewish businessman starts a kosher meat price war

In Argentina, a Jewish businessman starts a kosher meat price war On Monday, Clarin, Argentina’s largest news site, chronicled the quarrel and quoted both Goldfarb and rabbis involved in the kosher supervision of meat.
Jerusalem Post


Tweets about this