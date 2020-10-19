|
Europe surges past 250,000 virus deaths as Israel lifts lockdown
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
PARIS: Europe passed the milestone of 250,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday as Israel and Australia's second-largest city of Melbourne began to gradually ease their strict lockdowns. European nations have ratcheted up restrictions on daily life to tackle soaring infections, with a 44 percent increase in cases this week. Nighttime curfews on millions came into force in France this weekend and Switzerland required all its citizens to wear masks in indoor public places. But Israel has managed to flatten its outbreak through draconian measures including a ban on travelling more than a kilometre from home. The government lifted that restriction on Sunday and reopened kindergartens, beaches...
