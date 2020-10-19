|
Man threatens to jump from Trump Tower Chicago ‘unless he is allowed to speak with President
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
A man has scaled the Trump Tower in Chicago, with reports claiming he is demanding to speak with the president and threatening to cut his rope and jump if not allowed to. Multiple videos and photos shared on social media showed the man dangling on a rope around 16th floor of the 98-story Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday night. Situation...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Trump International Hotel and Tower (Chicago) Skyscraper condo-hotel in downtown Chicago, Illinois
Chicago City and county seat of Cook County, Illinois, United States
