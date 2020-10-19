Global  
 

Man threatens to jump from Trump Tower Chicago ‘unless he is allowed to speak with President

Monday, 19 October 2020
Man threatens to jump from Trump Tower Chicago ‘unless he is allowed to speak with PresidentA man has scaled the Trump Tower in Chicago, with reports claiming he is demanding to speak with the president and threatening to cut his rope and jump if not allowed to. Multiple videos and photos shared on social media showed the man dangling on a rope around 16th floor of the 98-story Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday night. Situation...
 A SWAT team was negotiating late Sunday with the man, who was suspended from a 16th-floor landing.

