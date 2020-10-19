Senate reconvenes, Florida early voting, Colorado wildfires: 5 things to know Monday

Parts of Florida seeing 'blue bump' of senior support as health care tops priorities



Health care is a major issue for Floridians this election, and it's likely no secret why. The Sunshine State has one of the oldest populations in the nation. But while older voters tend to skew right, more may be leaning left this cycle. Health care could be the key as to why.

