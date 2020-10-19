|
Senate reconvenes, Florida early voting, Colorado wildfires: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The full Senate will reconvene, early voting kicks off in Florida and more things to start your Monday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Covid-19 coronavirus: McConnell warns White House against relief dealWashington negotiations on a huge Covid-19 relief bill took a modest step forward today, though time is running out and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is..
New Zealand Herald
US Stocks: Stimulus bets drive Wall Street higherWall Street's main indexes rose on Tuesday as investors hoped for more stimulus from Washington, with Senate Republicans preparing to vote on a bill to help..
WorldNews
Pelosi "optimistic" about relief deal with White House, but Senate GOP remains resistantHouse speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's "optimstic" about the prospect of a coronavirus relief deal with the White House, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch..
CBS News
Stimulus Deal: Pelosi Reports Progress as McConnell is Against ProposalThe top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
NYTimes.com
McConnell Moves to Head Off Stimulus Deal as Pelosi Reports ProgressThe top Senate Republican told colleagues that he had advised the White House against striking a pre-election deal with Democrats to deliver pandemic aid,..
NYTimes.com
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida regulators investigating travel company they say is operating illegally
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:54Published
Parts of Florida seeing 'blue bump' of senior support as health care tops priorities
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:00Published
Threatening emails sent to Florida voters linked to overseas serversThe emails warned Florida residents to "vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you."
CBS News
Couple married for 60 years has tearful reunion after 7 months apartJoseph and Eve Loreth were reunited at an assisted living facility in Brandon, Fl after 215 days apart. Coronavirus restrictions had prevented them from seeing..
USATODAY.com
Will Florida, the Recount State, Be Ready for the Election?Elections supervisors say the hard-earned lessons of the 2000 presidential recount and other messes have taught them well. But the challenges are already..
NYTimes.com
Colorado State in the western United States
Helicopters rescue 23 people, 3 dogs from Colorado's Ice Fire as 'devastating' blazes rageAlmost two dozen hikers were airlifted to safety after a wildfire broke out in a recreation area in Colorado's San Juan Mountains.
USATODAY.com
Facing a Deluge of Misinformation, Colorado Takes the Offensive Against ItThe state will combat false information on social media and even buy Google ads against it. But not enough other states are following suit.
NYTimes.com
North Colorado wildfire destroys at least 26 homesA wildfire in northern Colorado burned nearly 14 square miles by Monday night. The fire also destroyed at least 26 homes. Nearly 3,000 people were initially told..
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this