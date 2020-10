You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans working from home feel guilty taking breaks, many even skip lunch



Three in 10 employees don't take a lunch break when working from home - according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans working from home found that 29% don't take any meal breaks during the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on September 18, 2020 Small business owners invited to the Shark Tank



Small business owners, especially those owned by minorities, are being invited into the Shark Tank. Lowe's is teaming up with Daymond John from ABC's Shark Tank to give entrepreneurs the chance to.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published on September 16, 2020 Americans appreciate the great outdoors like never before thanks to the pandemic



Nearly six in 10 Americans have a new appreciation of nature during quarantine, according to new research. The study asked 2,000 Americans about how they're keeping their moods up in light of social.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on September 11, 2020

Tweets about this