Dodgers' Cody Bellinger dislocated his shoulder celebrating Game 7 home run
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The 2019 NL MVP hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 and promptly dislocated his shoulder celebrating with a teammate.
