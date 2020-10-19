Global  
 

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger dislocated his shoulder celebrating Game 7 home run

Monday, 19 October 2020
The 2019 NL MVP hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning of Game 7 and promptly dislocated his shoulder celebrating with a teammate.
