Brian Wilson, Al Jardine speak out against the Beach Boys playing Donald Trump fundraiser
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Brian Wilson and Al Jardine were upset to learn Mike Love's version of the Beach Boys played a Donald Trump event. The group is in Phoenix on Oct. 25.
