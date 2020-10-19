Global  
 

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KXIP vs DC IPL 2020

DNA Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head
