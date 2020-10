Lying in wait, two gunmen shoot Mejid Hamzy dead and potentially set off Sydney gang war Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Within hours of Mejid Hamzy's death outside his home on Simmat Avenue at Condell Park, police were already warning that his fatal shooting could lead to reprisals. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this