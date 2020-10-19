Touch-and-go: NASA's Osiris-Rex set collect samples from asteroid Bennu
Monday, 19 October 2020 (
23 minutes ago) After almost two years circling an ancient asteroid hundreds of millions of miles away, a NASA spacecraft this week will attempt to descend to the tr
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
2 days ago
Tuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA scientist Dr. Jason Dworkin about the mission (4:06) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Oct. 17, 2020
NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday 04:06
