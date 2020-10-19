Global  
 

Touch-and-go: NASA's Osiris-Rex set collect samples from asteroid Bennu

Hindu Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
After almost two years circling an ancient asteroid hundreds of millions of miles away, a NASA spacecraft this week will attempt to descend to the tr
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday

NASA's OSIRIS-Rex To Collect Asteroid Sample Tuesday 04:06

 Tuesday is game day for NASA, when its OSIRIS-Rex Spacecraft attempts to collect a sample from an asteroid that will later return to earth - a historic first. Mike Augustyniak speaks with NASA scientist Dr. Jason Dworkin about the mission (4:06) WCCO 4 Saturday Morning - Oct. 17, 2020

NASA plans to land on an asteroid [Video]

NASA plans to land on an asteroid

NASA plans to land on an asteroid next week. The space agency hopes the unmanned spacecraft will grab some rocks and dust to bring back for research.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:51Published
This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of Life [Video]

This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of Life

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx launched at asteroid Bennu approx 4 years ago. After two landing rehearsals, OSIRIS-REx is ready for its long-awaited touchdown. Here’s what NASA hopes to reveal with its samples.

Credit: Seeker     Duration: 05:08Published
Speedy, 500-Meter-Wide Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Nov. 29 [Video]

Speedy, 500-Meter-Wide Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Nov. 29

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — A half-kilometer-wide asteroid — named (153201) 2000 WO107 — will zoom past Earth on Nov. 29, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. It will be one of the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:29Published

Touch-and-go: NASA's Osiris-Rex set to collect samples from asteroid Bennu

 If the first attempt doesn’t work, Osiris-Rex can try again. Any collected samples won’t reach Earth until 2023.
Hindu


alfredopa

RT @OSIRISREx: TAG is six days away. I repeat TAG is SIX days away! Mark your calendars and join me and my team for the adventure on Oct… 8 hours ago

ChatterjeeSu

RT @FinancialXpress: Touch-and-go: NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft sampling asteroid for return https://t.co/DvVWlUiykB 17 hours ago

FinancialXpress

Touch-and-go: NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft sampling asteroid for return https://t.co/DvVWlUiykB 17 hours ago

jd_adler

NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft will briefly touch down on a large asteroid next week and grab some rocks and dust fro… https://t.co/QY96pncGYV 18 hours ago

SciComAu

NASA's Osiris-Rex about to land on asteroid Bennu: Here's what will happen #science https://t.co/kmJwtwUu6B NASA's… https://t.co/s58vlYPnAE 1 day ago

codenix

NASA's Osiris-Rex about to land on asteroid Bennu: Here's what will happen #science https://t.co/aCtUWrLLIG NASA's… https://t.co/QOywgayief 1 day ago

AilsaForshaw

RT @joe_landon: The @OSIRISREx sample collection is in *5 days*. The descent to the surface and "touch-and-go" maneuver will be streamed li… 2 days ago