Ukrainian fitness enthusiast Dmitriy Stuzhuk who once said 'there was no COVID-19', dies from virus Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

After eight days of hospitalisation, the body-building enthusiast was allowed for home treatment on October 15. The next day, he died of the virus. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this