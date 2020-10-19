Global  
 

Supreme Court will decide future of President Trump's border wall with Mexico

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The case is unlikely to be heard before Jan. 20, and if Trump loses re-election next month, a Democratic administration could stop construction.
Kim Kardashian Tells Letterman She Stands By Working with Trump

 Kim Kardashian West took David Letterman's best shot, but even he couldn't get her to say anything bad about President Trump ... her ally in prison reform. Kim's..
TMZ.com

Coronavirus live updates: Global COVID cases pass 40M; US nears 220K deaths; Fauci not surprised Trump was infected

 Nancy Pelosi says stimulus deal "depends on the administration." Anthony Fauci talks lockdown, vaccine on "60 Minutes." Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Michigan Governor Whitmer responds to Trump as kidnapping case goes to grand jury

 A judge is seeing evidence in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. She tells Tony Dokoupil that continued rhetoric by President Trump..
CBS News
US election polls: Biden maintains nine-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden maintains nine-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Pete Buttigieg On SCOTUS Confirmation [Video]

Pete Buttigieg On SCOTUS Confirmation

Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg warned of the stakes of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's potential confirmation to the Supreme Court in an interview on "Fox News Sunday." "My marriage might depend on what is about to happen in the senate with regard to this justice," he said. Buttigieg doubled down on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's criticisms of Barrett's nomination, saying Sunday that the process was "wrong.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination [Video]

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination

[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published

Women's March draws thousands to protest the Supreme Court nominee, Trump in Washington

 Thousands gathered for the Women's March in Washington to protest the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and the Trump administration.
 
USATODAY.com

Women's March in DC to draw thousands in protest of Supreme Court nominee, Trump

 WASHINGTON — Thousands of people are expected to gather for the Women's March in downtown Washington and cities across the country Saturday to protest the..
WorldNews

Michigan voters could play critical role in 2020 election

 "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil hits the streets in suburban Detroit with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer ahead of the 2020 presidential election...
CBS News
Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election [Video]

Pelosi 'optimistic' on virus aid deal before election

The top elected Democratic official said time to seal a massive coronavirus stimulus package before the U.S. election was running out, but she held out hope of reaching an agreement with the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:32Published
Key Takeaways From the Trump and Biden Town Hall Meetings [Video]

Key Takeaways From the Trump and Biden Town Hall Meetings

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden held duelling televised Town Hall Meetings on Thursday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published

First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset [Video]

First US presidential debate: Trump and Biden lock horns from outset

There were heated clashes over the president's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the integrity of the election results, personal attacks about Biden's family and how the Supreme Court will shape the..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:49Published
Keller @ Large: Mitt Romney's Decision To Vote On President Trump’s Nominee Isn't Surprising [Video]

Keller @ Large: Mitt Romney's Decision To Vote On President Trump’s Nominee Isn't Surprising

WBZ-TV's Jon Keller says Mitt Romney's decision is based on his future goals.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Stephen Colbert Sets Another Live Election Night Special at Showtime

 Stephen Colbert is returning to Showtime for another live election night special, the premium cable channel said Monday. The “Late Show” host has set...
The Wrap Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphHinduDeutsche Welle

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief slipping past election

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is past the point at which it can deliver more coronavirus relief before the election, with differences between House Speaker Nancy...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUpworthy

Bolivians vote in election expected to bring upheaval

Bolivians vote in election expected to bring upheaval LA PAZ: Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday’s general election in Bolivia. Polls opened at 8am in an election...
WorldNews Also reported by •CTV NewsBelfast TelegraphHinduUpworthyDeutsche Welle

