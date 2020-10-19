Global  
 

WNBA star Sue Bird says perception of 'cute white girls' helps U.S. women's soccer

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Seattle Storm's Sue Bird said U.S. women's soccer players are more popular than WNBA players because of their perception as "cute little white girls."
