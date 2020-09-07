Global  
 

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in Atlantic; expected to be at or near hurricane strength this week

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The storm is forecast to be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday.
Tropical depression forms in Atlantic; expected to be at or near hurricane strength this week

 The depression is forecast to become a tropical storm Monday and be at or near hurricane strength by early Thursday.
 
USATODAY.com
