Judges are fighting back against Boris Johnson - and they're right

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Judges are fighting back against Boris Johnson - and they're rightBoris Johnson is said to be bad at making friends, but he is good at making enemies. This week he has added judges and bishops to his lengthening list. The departing and longest-serving supreme court justice, Lord Kerr, has condemned the prime minister’s persistent abuse of the judiciary as...
Covid-19: Row over rules 'not just about Greater Manchester'

 The region's mayor calls on Boris Johnson to negotiate with him over stricter Covid-19 curbs.
BBC News

