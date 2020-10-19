|
Prince Harry was visibly uncomfortable meeting Melania Trump: See photos
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
However, the couple’s connection with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has always been a bit shaky. An old video has been making rounds where the Duke of Sussex can be seen meeting Melania with a visible awkwardness...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
Melania Trump says secret recordings were 'out of context,' calls tell-all book about her 'idle gossip'First lady Melania Trump is commenting on the secret tapes released earlier this month by former assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
USATODAY.com
President Trump campaigns in Iowa, after first lady reveals their son Barron had COVID tooFirst lady Melania Trump revealed that their son Barron contracted COVID-19 around the same time she and President Trump were diagnosed. She says he has since..
CBS News
Trump says son Barron 'free' from Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
CBS Evening News, October 14, 2020Melania Trump reveals son Barron tested positive for coronavirus; Kenneth Walker details night of Breonna Taylor's deadly shooting
CBS News
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex
Prince William, Prince Harry’s qualms began after the Queen was ‘betrayed’ via MegxitPrince William, Prince Harry’s qualms began after the Queen was ‘betrayed’ via Megxit Prince Harry and Prince William’s troubles reportedly began after..
WorldNews
Friends focus on mental health in "Teenager Therapy" podcastThe podcast recently caught the attention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
CBS News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed calculated, cunning following latest interviewPrince Harry, Meghan Markle dubbed calculated, cunning following latest interview Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Hollywood chops have turned out to be top..
WorldNews
Emma Corrin reveals playing Princess Diana made me more sensitive to Harry and Meghan's situation
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Calls Dr. Fauci an 'Idiot' After Fauci's '60 Minutes' InterviewPresident Trump is taking the gloves off against his top COVID-19 specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and throwing his expertise out the window ... this after the..
TMZ.com
Trump Calls Dr. Fauci a 'Disaster' in Call With Campaign StaffPresident Trump told his campaign staff that Dr. Anthony S. Fauci was “a disaster” and said, “People are tired of hearing Fauci and these idiots.”
NYTimes.com
U.S. judge blocks Trump attempt to cut food aid
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Judge blocks Trump plan to cut food stamps for 700,000 adultsJudge Beryl A. Howell said the Trump administration was "icily silent" on the impact of such cuts during the pandemic.
CBS News
The week in polls: Trump roars back in Florida, Biden gains in GeorgiaIn the Senate, a poll found Doug Jones may not be doomed after all. And another found Lindsey Graham's race may not be as tight as believed.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this