Amy Coney Barrett showed she's ready to be part of Trump's post-truth strategy Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

(CNN)What the United States is really facing in the November election and in (CNN)What the United States is really facing in the November election and in Amy Coney Barrett 's Supreme Court nomination is whether the country will become a post-truth society. President Donald Trump , of course, is a post-truth president, lying relentlessly to evade taxes, coddle polluting industries, and protect racist groups from accountability. On the other hand, Amy Coney Barrett showed that she too is a post-truth nominee and, therefore, a danger to our future. Jeffrey D. Sachs Most of Barrett's confirmation hearings were window dressing with a foreordained outcome, wherein the Republican senators will vote nearly unanimously to put a right-wing ideologue on the Supreme Court. Barrett... 👓 View full article

