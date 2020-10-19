EU needs to show flexibility or there will be no-deal Brexit, minister warns
Monday, 19 October 2020 () UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Monday that the European Union must demonstrate more flexibility for the stalled trade talks to culminate in a deal, after the negotiations almost collapsed last week. The UK still expects concessions from the EU, and Brussels should change its stance, according to the minister. “We hope that they could come forward now with some...
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show "more flexibility" to conclude a "Canada" style trade deal with the UK and insisted the "door remains ajar" for a return to the negotiating table.
Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found.
Robert Jenrick has defended the government over criticism that it ignored advice from SAGE over the need for a "circuit breaker" lockdown. The communities secretary said that the government had to make "balanced judgements in the national interest" when receiving any advice.
Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”
Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons.
Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he said "The conclusions of that council reaffirmed the EU's original negotiating mandate, they dropped a reference to intensive talks that has been in the draft and they declared that all, all future moves in this negotiation had to be made by the UK".
Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period ends.
By Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday will pressure Britain for concessions in their... WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle
