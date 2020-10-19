Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

EU needs to show flexibility or there will be no-deal Brexit, minister warns

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
EU needs to show flexibility or there will be no-deal Brexit, minister warnsUK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Monday that the European Union must demonstrate more flexibility for the stalled trade talks to culminate in a deal, after the negotiations almost collapsed last week. The UK still expects concessions from the EU, and Brussels should change its stance, according to the minister. “We hope that they could come forward now with some...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Robert Jenrick Robert Jenrick British lawyer and Conservative Party politician; Member of Parliament for Newark since 2014

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal [Video]

Minister: Door remains ‘ajar’ to conclude a Brexit deal

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has appealed to EU trade negotiators to show “more flexibility” to conclude a “Canada” style trade deal with the UK and insisted the “door remains ajar” for a return to the negotiating table. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:22Published
Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today' [Video]

Minister: Agreement can be reached with Manchester 'today'

Robert Jenrick has insisted that an agreement with leaders in Greater Manchester can be reached "today" over entering the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions. The communities secretary warned that "action" will be taken if no compromise can be found. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible [Video]

Robert Jenrick on 'circuit-break' lockdown: It doesn't seem sensible

Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick discusses thepossibility of a 'circuit-break' national lockdown, saying: "We don't thinkthat that's the sensible way forwards."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Minister: Government takes a ‘balanced’ approach over advice [Video]

Minister: Government takes a ‘balanced’ approach over advice

Robert Jenrick has defended the government over criticism that it ignored advice from SAGE over the need for a “circuit breaker” lockdown. The communities secretary said that the government had to make “balanced judgements in the national interest” when receiving any advice. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:12Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Former prime minister Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Former prime minister Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson’s post-Brexitsecurity commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. TheConservative former prime minister repeatedly said “what?” in disbelief andappeared to mouth “utter rubbish” as Michael Gove outlined how the UK will beexpected to boost its security outside the EU.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:37Published
Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position [Video]

Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change [Video]

Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has told MPs that further Brexit trade talks would be "meaningless" unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statement following the conclusion of last week's European Council summit, he said "The conclusions of that council reaffirmed the EU's original negotiating mandate, they dropped a reference to intensive talks that has been in the draft and they declared that all, all future moves in this negotiation had to be made by the UK". Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Will France's largest glacier still be here by the end of the century? [Video]

Will France's largest glacier still be here by the end of the century?

Euronews visits France's largest glacier La Mer de Glace to see the effects of climate change as part of EU Green Week 2020View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:48Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December [Video]

EU Summit: Decision on reducing carbon emissions pushed back to December

EU leaders met for a second day of talks in Brussels but decided to push back a decision on reducing carbon emissions by 55% in the next decade.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:32Published

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

 Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a "fundamental change of approach" from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World Trade Organisation..
WorldNews
Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels [Video]

Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels

Boris Johnson has said that, unless there is a “fundamental change ofapproach” from the EU, Britain is prepared to move to trading on World TradeOrganisation rules when the Brexit transition period ends.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Related videos from verified sources

Brexit Countdown: 73 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit Countdown: 73 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like? [Video]

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published
PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit [Video]

PM: Time to prepare for no-deal Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it was time to "get ready" for an Australian style Brexit deal unless there was a "fundamental change in approach" from the EU. Report by Blairm. Like us on..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:41Published

Related news from verified sources

Most voters want Holyrood to set Scotland's future relationship with the EU

Most voters want Holyrood to set Scotland's future relationship with the EU The UK Government is struggling to get a comprehensive Brexit deal agreed with Brussels ahead of the December 31 deadline.
Daily Record Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

EU needs to show flexibility or there will be no-deal Brexit, minister warns

EU needs to show flexibility or there will be no-deal Brexit, minister warns UK Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Monday that the European Union must demonstrate more flexibility for the stalled trade talks to culminate in a deal,...
WorldNews Also reported by •Japan TodayFT.com

'Good progress' is not good enough: EU to push Brexit Britain on trade

'Good progress' is not good enough: EU to push Brexit Britain on trade By Robin Emmott and Philip Blenkinsop BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders meeting in Brussels on Thursday will pressure Britain for concessions in their...
WorldNews Also reported by •Deutsche Welle

Tweets about this

queade17

Queade Di Ilio RT @CBCAlerts: U.K. PM Boris Johnson says it's time to prepare for a no-deal Brexit unless the EU changes course: 'I have concluded that we… 2 minutes ago

westminsterspin

W Minster RT @westminsterspin: Johnson says Britain should prepare for final no-deal break with Brussels. It's been a waste of four years of hot air. 9 hours ago

CarolHallows

Carol Hallows #FBPE #3.5% RT @StefSimanowitz: In 2013, @BorisJohnson, trying to manoeuvre himself closer to the seat of power which he’d always coveted, wrote a piec… 19 hours ago

andy_n2000

Andy Rejoiner #FBPE● RT @peterpalmer901: @bernardjenkin So the ERG gang are singing from the same, coordinated script today. Johnson isn't bluffing. They should… 1 day ago

Jwin81Jonathan

Jonathan Winchurch RT @chootchyface: 'No basis for negotiations': UK tells EU's Michel Barnier not to come to London for talks .@BorisJohnson says Britain s… 1 day ago

peterpalmer901

Peter Palmer @bernardjenkin So the ERG gang are singing from the same, coordinated script today. Johnson isn't bluffing. They sh… https://t.co/ReWINse3nc 1 day ago