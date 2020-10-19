Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia’s election redo Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales ’ party claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as official results trickled in from Sunday’s high-stakes redo of last year’s annulled ballot that saw the leftist leader resign and flee the country. More than nine hours after polls closed, barely 6% of all ballot boxes had been counted and they showed Morales’ handpicked successor , Luis Arce, trailing a conservative rival. But with a private quick count of sampled polling stations favoring Arce by a wide margin, even interim President Jeanine Áñez — an archrival of Morales — recognized that the socialist movement looked set to return to power in what looked to be a major jolt to South... 👓 View full article

