|
Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia’s election redo
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales’ party claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as official results trickled in from Sunday’s high-stakes redo of last year’s annulled ballot that saw the leftist leader resign and flee the country. More than nine hours after polls closed, barely 6% of all ballot boxes had been counted and they showed Morales’ handpicked successor, Luis Arce, trailing a conservative rival. But with a private quick count of sampled polling stations favoring Arce by a wide margin, even interim President Jeanine Áñez — an archrival of Morales — recognized that the socialist movement looked set to return to power in what looked to be a major jolt to South...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bolivia Landlocked country in South America
Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia's presidential vote
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:25Published
Polls start closing in 'calm' Bolivian general election
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:36Published
Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:32Published
Bolivians vote in election expected to bring upheavalLA PAZ: Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday’s general election in Bolivia. Polls opened at 8am in an election..
WorldNews
La Paz Capital of Bolivia
Befriending Bolivia's native birds
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:05Published
Evo Morales Former Bolivian President and politician
Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential raceThe election comes after last year's fraudulent poll which forced Evo Morales to resign.
BBC News
Jeanine Áñez Boivian politician, interim President of Bolivia
Luis Arce Bolivian Minister of Economy and Finance
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this