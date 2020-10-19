Global  
 

Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia’s election redo

Monday, 19 October 2020
Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia’s election redoLA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales’ party claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as official results trickled in from Sunday’s high-stakes redo of last year’s annulled ballot that saw the leftist leader resign and flee the country. More than nine hours after polls closed, barely 6% of all ballot boxes had been counted and they showed Morales’ handpicked successor, Luis Arce, trailing a conservative rival. But with a private quick count of sampled polling stations favoring Arce by a wide margin, even interim President Jeanine Áñez — an archrival of Morales — recognized that the socialist movement looked set to return to power in what looked to be a major jolt to South...
 Luis Arce leads in the polls, but the MAS candidate may not be able to avoid a risky, second-round runoff.

Vote follows a year of political turmoil in the Andean nation following the removal of former President Evo Morales.

Bolivians vote in election expected to bring upheaval

 LA PAZ: Voters expect social upheaval for the second time in a year no matter who wins Sunday’s general election in Bolivia. Polls opened at 8am in an election..
A woman and her son in Bolivia's capital La Paz found an outlet to the isolation brought about by the coronavirus lockdown by befriending a trio of birds known as caranchos, or southern crested caracaras, who show up at their 18th-floor window ledge where they provide them with food and water.

Bolivia election: Voters head to polls for presidential race

 The election comes after last year's fraudulent poll which forced Evo Morales to resign.
Bolivia election: exit polls suggest thumping win for Evo Morales' party

 Presidential election win for Luis Arce would mark stunning leftwing political comeback
Bolivia Prepares For Its Long-Awaited Presidential Election

 Bollivians go to to the polls tomorrow to choose a new president in their first election since leftist icon Evo Morales was ousted last year.
