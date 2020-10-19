|
Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan moniker
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The NFL's Buffalo Bills applied to trademark the term "Bills Mafia" that was created at a grassroots level by a group of passionate fans.
|
|
