Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan moniker

USATODAY.com Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The NFL's Buffalo Bills applied to trademark the term "Bills Mafia" that was created at a grassroots level by a group of passionate fans.
