It seemed like playing a full season was impossible, but the Dodgers and Rays have made it to the World Series while playing through a pandemic.

The Tampa Bay Rays are four wins away from claiming their first World Series title; which other teams have yet to get that elusive championship ring?

The Rays and Astros play in Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday. Some of the greatest moments in LCS history.

The Astros look to become sixth major professional team to win series by overcoming 3-0 deficit. It was done once in MLB and four times in the NHL.

The Tampa Bay Rays reach the World Series for only the second time with a 4-2 game-seven win over the Houston Astros.

The Rays hold on to win Game 7 over the Astros to advance to the World Series for the second time in franchise history.

Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow on sign-stealing punishment: MLB's goal was to 'calm the panic' In first sit-down interview since being fired, former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow says he was unfairly targeted as other MLB teams wanted "big punishments."

USATODAY.com 18 minutes ago





Jose Altuve gives Astros early 1-0 lead over Rays with solo home run in ALCS Game 1 Houton Astros second baseman Jose Altuve put his team on the board just two batters into the game with a solo home run. His blast gave the Astros a 1-0 lead over...

FOX Sports 1 week ago



