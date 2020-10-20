|
Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow on sign-stealing punishment: MLB's goal was to 'calm the panic'
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
In first sit-down interview since being fired, former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow says he was unfairly targeted as other MLB teams wanted "big punishments."
