Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow on sign-stealing punishment: MLB's goal was to 'calm the panic'

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
In first sit-down interview since being fired, former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow says he was unfairly targeted as other MLB teams wanted "big punishments."
