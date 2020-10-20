Global  
 

'It was a pretty good shaker': Alaska, Hawaii under tsunami advisory after 7.5 magnitude earthquake in Pacific Ocean

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The quake struck in the North Pacific Ocean just before 1 p.m., about 67 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, and first prompted a tsunami warning.
7.5 Earthquake In Alaska

 The National Tsunami Warning Center assured Americans on the West Coast Monday that there is currently no tsunami threat following a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Alaska.

 A 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the Alaska Peninsula, triggering a tsunami warning in the region that has since been downgraded to an advisory. CBS Los..
A 7.5 earthquake that struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Monday has triggered a tsunami warning. CNN reports the warning was for the Alaska Peninsula and South Alaska, by the National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska. The earthquake's epicenter was recorded less than 60 miles from Sand Point, near the Aleutian Peninsula in southwest Alaska. It was followed by several aftershocks, including one of magnitude 5.8 and another of 5.9.

A large earthquake measuring 7.5 magnitude struck Alaska on Monday, prompting a tsunami warning for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula. (10/19/20)

 The quake struck in the North Pacific Ocean just before 1 p.m., about 67 miles southeast of Sand Point, Alaska, and first prompted a tsunami warning.
