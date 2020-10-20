|
New Zealand's next Parliament is set to be the most diverse ever
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
"This is the most diverse parliament we have ever had in terms of gender, and minority ethnic and indigenous representation."
[NFA] New Zealand's next parliament is set to be the most inclusive ever, with several people of color, members from the rainbow communities and a high number of women. Emer McCarthy reports.
