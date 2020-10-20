October editorial cartoon gallery

Meryl Dreyfus RT @MeetThePress: WATCH: Barack Obama to hold rally for Joe Biden in Philadelphia while President Trump is set to take the stage in North C… 1 minute ago Patrick Fraizer Trump and Biden take different campaign approaches ahead of debate https://t.co/jJA2rkxlJB 23 minutes ago Amber RT @robertpjones: BREAKING: When protesters are specified as “Black Americans” vs. “Americans,” support for protests DROPS by ___ points:… 30 minutes ago Steven Hay @importantalert @davidfrum Yea, this feels a lot different. I think that the vast majority of the left has rallied… https://t.co/PRXCDNuZcU 1 hour ago Gus - Seeking Truth RT @ArianaDMichaels: Someone jokingly said they wanted to take me on tour once this pandemic is over & I laughed at prospect but if I could… 2 hours ago Helen Fitzsimmons RT @LisaWNC1: Biden’s prepping for #Debates2020 and Donald’s dancing. Maybe he should learn his Abc’s instead of dancing to YMCA! Trump and… 2 hours ago 🍁🎃Lisa🎃🍁 Biden’s prepping for #Debates2020 and Donald’s dancing. Maybe he should learn his Abc’s instead of dancing to YMCA!… https://t.co/KlV2f5FONZ 2 hours ago Nathan 🌈 @MrAlanRoberts Biden understands that. He believes in the social values of D’s, but he understands that we need to… https://t.co/BUBu1fXRJC 2 hours ago