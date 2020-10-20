|
October editorial cartoon gallery
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Editorial cartoons on COVID-19 Coronavirus, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe BidenFormer President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News
Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’“Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com
Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nationFormer President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com
Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in Philadelphia today.
NYTimes.com
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:21Published
LeBron James Says He 'Damn Sure Won’t Go Back And Forth' With President TrumpLeBron James is vowing NOT to engage in Twitter wars with President Trump before the election ... saying he "damn sure won't go back and forth" with #45. The..
TMZ.com
Trump's lawyer Giuliani dismisses 'compromising' clip from new Borat filmRudy Giuliani describes as a "fabrication" a scene appearing to show him with hands down his trousers.
BBC News
DNI John Ratcliffe says Iran, Russia interfering in presidential electionDirector National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran sought to sow unrest in the U.S. in an attempt to damage President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
FBI says Iran and Russia have US voter informationIntelligence officials say Iran was behind threatening emails sent to Democrats earlier this week.
BBC News
Senator Lindsey Graham skips final debate in South Carolina amid battle to keep seatRepublican Senator Lindsey Graham is skipping the final debate in South Carolina Wednesday to focus on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court...
CBS News
Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting take down of TrumpFormer United States President Barack Obama made a blistering and personal speech on behalf of the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, just two weeks out from the..
New Zealand Herald
James A. Johnson, Democratic Power Broker, Dies at 76Once called “the chairman of the universe,” he led Fannie Mae, the Kennedy Center and the Brookings Institution. He also aided in several presidential runs.
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this