October editorial cartoon gallery

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Editorial cartoons on COVID-19 Coronavirus, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden

 Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News

Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’

 “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com

Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

 Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com

Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.

 Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in Philadelphia today.
NYTimes.com
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself' [Video]

Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself'

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going to suddenly protect all of us, he can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end [Video]

CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end

The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:21Published

LeBron James Says He 'Damn Sure Won’t Go Back And Forth' With President Trump

 LeBron James is vowing NOT to engage in Twitter wars with President Trump before the election ... saying he "damn sure won't go back and forth" with #45. The..
TMZ.com

Trump's lawyer Giuliani dismisses 'compromising' clip from new Borat film

 Rudy Giuliani describes as a "fabrication" a scene appearing to show him with hands down his trousers.
BBC News

DNI John Ratcliffe says Iran, Russia interfering in presidential election

 Director National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Iran sought to sow unrest in the U.S. in an attempt to damage President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

FBI says Iran and Russia have US voter information

 Intelligence officials say Iran was behind threatening emails sent to Democrats earlier this week.
BBC News

Senator Lindsey Graham skips final debate in South Carolina amid battle to keep seat

 Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is skipping the final debate in South Carolina Wednesday to focus on confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court...
CBS News

Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting take down of Trump

 Former United States President Barack Obama made a blistering and personal speech on behalf of the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, just two weeks out from the..
New Zealand Herald

James A. Johnson, Democratic Power Broker, Dies at 76

 Once called “the chairman of the universe,” he led Fannie Mae, the Kennedy Center and the Brookings Institution. He also aided in several presidential runs.
NYTimes.com

