MS Dhoni gives his 200th IPL match jersey to THIS lucky player

DNA Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
MS Dhoni became the fist person to play 200 matches in the Indian Premier League during Chennai Super Kings' match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. After the end of the match, MS Dhoni gave his 200th IPL jersey to Jos Buttler, who won the Man of the Match for his attacking 70* that gave Rajasthan...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match

'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match 01:10

 The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super Over was a tie. Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile's late quickfire knocks powered the team to...

