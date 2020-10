This NASA Spacecraft Could Unveil the Origins of Life



NASA’s OSIRIS-REx launched at asteroid Bennu approx 4 years ago. After two landing rehearsals, OSIRIS-REx is ready for its long-awaited touchdown. Here’s what NASA hopes to reveal with its samples. Credit: Seeker Duration: 05:08 Published 5 days ago

NASA May Still Be Able to Gather Samples from Asteroid Bennu’s Brittle Surface



OSIRIS-REx may soon gather new materials not currently in our meteorite collection. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 00:54 Published 2 weeks ago