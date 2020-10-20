Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

KXIP vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals best XI - KXIP vs DC LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Kings XI Punjab vs...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to face Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah 01:49

 Delhi Capitals is set to lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in Dubai in match of IPL 2020. Team players left their hotel from the Dubai to reach Sharjah Stadium. Shreyas Iyer-led team stand at 2nd position in IPL table.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. aim to keep winning momentum going | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: DC Vs KXIP: KL Rahul & Co. aim to keep winning momentum going | Oneindia News

KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will take on Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match in the IPL 2020. Delhi are placed at the second spot in the table while Punjab - who are at sixth..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:14Published
‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejrwal on stubble burning [Video]

‘Solutions available, political will lacking’: Kejrwal on stubble burning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar should meet with Chief Minister of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana every month to find a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:34Published
It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting [Video]

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published

Related news from verified sources

KXIP vs DC: Have you selected KL Rahul or Kagiso Rabada as Captain or Vice Captain in Dream11 Team? All you need to know

 KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, Kings XI Punjab...
DNA

Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KXIP vs DC IPL 2020

 KXIP vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11...
DNA

IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - Head-to-head record and past encounters

 Resurgent Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will look to avenge their Super Over loss against table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 38 of the Indian Premier League...
DNA


Tweets about this