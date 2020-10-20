Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag - Virat Kohli leads tribute to former India opener

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tribute to Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary



Nation on Thursday remembered former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his 89th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Kalam and said his life journey gives strength to millions... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:20 Published 5 days ago Sunil Gavaskar defends himself, says never blamed Anushka | Oneindia News



Putting up a defence, Sunil Gavaskar on Friday said neither he blamed Virat Kohli's actor-wife Anushka Sharma for India captain's failure nor he made any sexist remarks during an IPL match and his.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:13 Published on September 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag: Former Team India opener turns 42 today Virender Sehwag, India's legendary opener, turns 42 on Tuesday.

DNA 6 hours ago





Tweets about this