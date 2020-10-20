Global  
 

Happy Birthday Virender Sehwag - Virat Kohli leads tribute to former India opener

DNA Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Virender Sehwag, who is often hailed as the greatest opener for India in the first decade of the new millennium, turns 42 on Tuesday. Sehwag, who is the only Indian in history to hit two triple centuries, is credited for changing the fortunes of the Indian cricket team at the top of the order for his aggressive approach to...
