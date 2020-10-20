Global  
 

COVID-19 stimulus deal, hurricane season, World Series begins: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The clock is ticking to reach a COVID-19 stimulus deal, the Orionids meteor shower is coming to a sky near you and more news to start your Tuesday.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)
News video: Democrats, Republicans and Trump can't agree on a new stimulus deal

Democrats, Republicans and Trump can't agree on a new stimulus deal 00:45

 A new coronavirus stimulus deal is still in the works between Democrats and Republicans, bu they can't agree on a conclusion.

Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series [Video]

Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series [Video]

Rays fan Immanuel Smart is doing everything he can to take his mother to the World Series.

Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear [Video]

The Tampa Bay Rays have re-opened the team store at Tropicana Field so fans can buy playoff gear ahead of game one on Tuesday.

How did MLB pull off the World Series? 'I didn't think there was any way'

 It seemed like playing a full season was impossible, but the Dodgers and Rays have made it to the World Series while playing through a pandemic.
Orionids meteor shower

The Orionid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

 Keep your eyes to the sky late Tuesday and early Wednesday: You might get to see the peak of the Orionids, the best meteor shower of the fall.
Stocks tumbled Thursday as hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal faded and countries around the world battled a resurgence in virus cases. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Wall Street saw US stocks slide on Tuesday, as fiscal stimulus negotiations lurched into stalemate territory. According to Business Insider, initial results of the third-quarter earnings season..

Business Insider reports there are still 11 million fewer Americans employed compared to before the pandemic hit in February. The pace of job growth is slowing, and Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell..

