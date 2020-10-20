|
COVID-19 stimulus deal, hurricane season, World Series begins: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The clock is ticking to reach a COVID-19 stimulus deal, the Orionids meteor shower is coming to a sky near you and more news to start your Tuesday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
World Series Championship of Major League Baseball
Rays prepare to take on the Dodgers in the World Series
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:38Published
Rays fans have tough time finding tickets to World Series
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:05Published
Tampa Bay Rays re-open team store to sell World Series gear
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52Published
How did MLB pull off the World Series? 'I didn't think there was any way'It seemed like playing a full season was impossible, but the Dodgers and Rays have made it to the World Series while playing through a pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Orionids meteor shower
The Orionid meteor shower peaks Tuesday night into Wednesday morningKeep your eyes to the sky late Tuesday and early Wednesday: You might get to see the peak of the Orionids, the best meteor shower of the fall.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this