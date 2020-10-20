Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Red Table Talk' exclusive: Rumer Willis talks consent, getting body shamed by media at 14

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
In this exclusive 'Red Table Talk' clip, Rumer Willis recalls getting body shamed at 14 and how this made her think others were entitled to her body.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rumer Willis Rumer Willis American actress

Is Bruce Willis back with a new 'Die Hard'? Well, yes, but …

 Rumer Willis ignited social media with the rumor that dad Bruce Willis' unlucky "Die Hard" detective John McClane might be making a return appearance.
USATODAY.com
Armie Hammer steps out with Rumer Willis [Video]

Armie Hammer steps out with Rumer Willis

Newly-separated Armie Hammer has sparked speculation of a new romance with fellow actor Rumer Willis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Red Table Talk' exclusive: Rumer Willis talks consent, getting body shamed by media at 14

 In this exclusive 'Red Table Talk' clip, Rumer Willis recalls getting body shamed at 14 and how this made her think others were entitled to her body.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

John McClane Is Back for Die Hard Ad, Brings Intense Car Action

John McClane Is Back for Die Hard Ad, Brings Intense Car Action Over the weekend, Rumer Willis, one of Bruce Willis’ daughters with Demi Moore, took to Twitter to hint that another chapter of the Die Hard franchise was...
autoevolution

Emma Willis 'breaks down gender stereotypes' with photo of her stylish son Ace

Emma Willis 'breaks down gender stereotypes' with photo of her stylish son Ace Television presenter Emma Willis has earned praise after sharing a snap of her eight-year-old son, who she shares with Busted star Matt Willis, looking super...
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC Sport

Tweets about this