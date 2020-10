Broncos have 'responsibility' to make up for men's flop: Brigginshaw Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

The Dally M female player of the year says the onus is on her team to redeem the honour of the Brisbane club in Sunday's grand final after the men took the NRL wooden spoon in 2020. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Quote of the Day: Ruth Bader Ginsburg



"Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation", Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:24 Published on September 23, 2020

Tweets about this