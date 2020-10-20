Global  
 

Japan's PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper ties

WorldNews Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Japan's PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper tiesJAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrived Tuesday in Indonesia on the second leg of his first overseas trip as premier to underscore his government’s aims of countering China in the region. Suga arrived from Vietnam in the middle of a four-day...
