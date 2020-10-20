Japan's PM Suga arrives in Indonesia to affirm deeper ties

EAM Jaishankar attends Quad ministerial meeting in Tokyo



External Affairs Minister (EAM) of India Dr S Jaishankar participated in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of Quad group countries-Japan, the United States, Australia and India in Japan's Tokyo on October 6. S Jaishankar said, "Called on Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga along with other Quad Foreign Ministers. Spoke about the bilateral and global dimensions of our special partnership." "It's a matter of satisfaction that Indo-Pacific concept has gained increasingly wider acceptance.Indo-Pacific Ocean's Initiative that we tabled at East Asia Summit last yr is development with considerable promise in that context," EAM added. India, the US, Japan, and Australia, collectively form the Quadrilateral group. US Secretary Mike Pompeo, EAM Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne arrived in Tokyo to attend the Quadrilateral foreign ministers meeting.

Credit: ANI