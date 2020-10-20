Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US First Lady Melania Trump to join Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally today

WorldNews Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
US First Lady Melania Trump to join Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally todayWashington: With the US Presidential election just 15 days away, First Lady Melania Trump will be joining President Donald Trump at his Erie, Pennsylvania, rally on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Race for the White House: How Trump ploughed through $1.52 billion, losing cash advantage

 US President Donald Trump's sprawling political operation has raised well over US$1 billion ($1.52b) since he took the White House in 2017 — and set a lot of..
New Zealand Herald
California to review any COVID-19 vaccine [Video]

California to review any COVID-19 vaccine

An independent panel of experts has been formed in California to review any federally approved Covid-19 vaccine. The move follows concerns that the White House could rush the process. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

US election: Trump campaign strapped for cash after ‘stupidly burning through $1bn’

 President Donald Trump’s sprawling political operation has raised well over $1 billion since he took the White House in 2017 — and set a lot of it on fire...
WorldNews

AP Top Stories October 20 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 20th: Trump blasts government scientists over COVID-19; Pelosi says last-minute coronavirus relief talks making progress;..
USATODAY.com
Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal [Video]

Sudan sees economic hope as Trump signals terror list removal

Removing Sudan from state-sponsors of terror list would pave way for country to be relieved of debt and attract foreign investment.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Melania Trump to appear at Pennsylvania rally

 First lady Melania Trump is scheduled to appear at a rally in Erie, Pa., on Tuesday, according to NBC News. This will be her first appearance at a rally for her..
WorldNews

Prince Harry was visibly uncomfortable meeting Melania Trump: See photos

 However, the couple’s connection with US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump has always been a bit shaky. An old video has been making rounds..
WorldNews

Melania Trump says secret recordings were 'out of context,' calls tell-all book about her 'idle gossip'

 First lady Melania Trump is commenting on the secret tapes released earlier this month by former assistant Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
USATODAY.com

President Trump campaigns in Iowa, after first lady reveals their son Barron had COVID too

 First lady Melania Trump revealed that their son Barron contracted COVID-19 around the same time she and President Trump were diagnosed. She says he has since..
CBS News

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

SCOTUS nixes motion against Pennsylvania mail ballot extension

 The court split 4-4, with Chief Justice John Roberts taking liberals' side.
CBS News

Deadlocked Supreme Court Allows Extra Time for Some Pennsylvania Ballots

 A 4-to-4 tie let stand a ruling from Pennsylvania’s highest court that had extended the deadline for counting some mailed ballots by three days, citing the..
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court allows Pennsylvania to count ballots received up to 3 days after Election Day

 The justices' order establishes the ground rules for mail-in voting in one of the nation's key battleground states, with 20 electoral votes.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump has a problem: White women in Pennsylvania

 2020 Elections Donald Trump has a problem: White women in Pennsylvania White women helped propel him to victory in 2016. Now they're rethinking things. "TRUTH..
WorldNews

Erie, Pennsylvania Erie, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Tucson rally draws over a thousand, supporters talk COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Tucson rally draws over a thousand, supporters talk COVID-19

President Trump held a rally near Tucson International Airport

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:07Published
Donald Trump Claims If he Doesn’t Get Re-Elected He Will Flee the US Out of Shame [Video]

Donald Trump Claims If he Doesn’t Get Re-Elected He Will Flee the US Out of Shame

Donald Trump Claims If he Doesn’t Get Re-Elected He Will Flee the US Out of Shame

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:09Published
'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump [Video]

'I would raise $1 billion in one day' -Trump

Speaking at a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would be "the greatest fundraiser in history" if he were to trade government favors for campaign..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

US First Lady Melania Trump to join Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally today

US First Lady Melania Trump to join Donald Trump at his Pennsylvania rally today Washington: With the US Presidential election just 15 days away, First Lady Melania Trump will be joining President Donald Trump at his Erie, Pennsylvania, rally...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsmaxNew Zealand HeraldMediaiteUpworthy

Melania Trump to make first campaign appearance in months

 First lady Melania Trump will join President Donald Trump at his Erie, Pennsylvania, rally on Tuesday evening, according to a White...
Upworthy Also reported by •MediaiteNewsmax

Trump, Biden Fire Verbal Volleys at Each Other in Battleground States

 Three weeks before the presidential election, challenger Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in Florida and Pennsylvania, with the race tight in Ohio
VOA News Also reported by •Newsmax

Tweets about this