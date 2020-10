Liberal insider warned of 'potential for a scandal' in judicial appointment process Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A Liberal official complained to his superiors last year about the Prime Minister’s Office playing an overbearing role in the judicial appointment process, warning that partisan considerations have created the “potential for a scandal," according to emails obtained by Radio-Canada. 👓 View full article

