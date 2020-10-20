|
We analyzed a conservative foundation's catalog of absentee ballot fraud. It's not a 2020 election threat
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
President Trump has said absentee ballot fraud is a threat to the 2020 election. A review of alleged ballot fraud cases shows why that's not true.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Will Ohio pick the next president? Here's what voters are sayingPresident Trump's case involves his record, in addition to his promises — which even supporters believe is mixed.
CBS News
Eye Opener: Trump attacks Fauci, media in bid to secure battleground state votesPresident Trump is attacking the media and Dr. Anthony Fauci as he attempts to gain ground in key battleground states. Also, six Russian military officers have..
CBS News
US elections 2020: Trump holding five rallies in three days
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:52Published
Exxon clarifies Trump phone call: 'It never happened'The oil giant distances itself from the President's "hypothetical" funds-for-contracts phone call.
BBC News
Trump's Proposed Food Stamp Cutback Halted by Federal Judge
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this