Rush Limbaugh says his stage 4 lung cancer has progressed 'in the wrong direction'

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
Rush Limbaugh's stage 4 lung cancer has progressed "in the wrong direction," the conservative commentator and radio host announced.
Rush Limbaugh Rush Limbaugh American radio talk show host, commentator, author, and television personality

Trump's Iran strategy will fail, no matter what wild threats he makes on the Limbaugh show

 Trump is making diplomacy impossible. Iran seems determined to outlast his unrealistic orders, whether that means four more months or four more years.
USATODAY.com

